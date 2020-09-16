Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on the India-China Ladakh border standoff in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday afternoon.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on the India-China Ladakh border standoff in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday afternoon, a source told news agency PTI, adding that the opposition leaders will speak on the issue following Singh's statement and the latter may give clarification on the same.

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement at 12 noon on standoff at LAC. Thereafter, opposition leaders will speak on the issue. If required thereafter, the minister may give clarification," the source said.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja