Rajnath Singh Takes ‘Sortie’ In India-Made 'Prachand' Helicopter; Says 'Smooth And Comfortable' | Watch

DEFENCE minister Rajnath Singh took a sortie in the country's first made-in-India light combat helicopter (LCH) 'Prachand' at Jodhpur airbase on Monday. The new indigenously-developed LCH was inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) inventory as a step forward to the government's goal of achieving self-reliance in the defence industry.

“It was a smooth and comfortable flight in the indigenously built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). It can fly in any terrain, weather, and altitude; it has the capability to attack. Our motto is - make in India, make for the world,” Singh told to media persons at Jodhpur airbase. He also said there is no need to define ‘Prachand’, the LCH itself is capable of sending out a message to the enemy.

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes sortie in Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’ at Jodhpur airbase pic.twitter.com/0EKr4m6p6x — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

The LCH, developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), has been primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions. In the induction ceremony, the Defence Minister said it is "a momentous occasion reflecting India's capability in defence production".

To meet the needs of the military forces, the choppers have been flown extensively in Ladakh and the desert region. In the past three to four years, the IAF has added a number of helicopters to its fleet, including the Chinooks, Apache assault helicopters, and now LCHs.

The new chopper inducted into the force is capable of aerial combat and will help the force combat slow-moving aircraft, drones and armoured columns during conflicts. It can land and take off from a height of 5,000 metres while carrying fuel and weapons.

According to officials, the LCH has similarities with Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv. It has a number of stealth features, armoured-protection systems, night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability.

The LCH can be deployed in high-altitude bunker-busting operations, counter-insurgency operations in the jungles and urban environments as well as for supporting ground forces.





(With Agency Inputs)