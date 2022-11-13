Rajnath Singh Slams Criticism Of Lotus In G-20 Summit Logo, Says Won't Let Anyone Target National Heritage

DEFENCE Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday lashed out at those who criticised the use of the lotus symbol in the logo of G-20 Summit as India is all set to hold the presidency from next month.

While addressing an event in Haryana's Jhajjar, he said, "Controversies are created over symbols related to our heritage. You must be aware that a logo was unveiled linked to G-20, the nations having a hold on about 85 per cent of the global GDP. Now that logo has a lotus. A storm was kicked up by some over the use of the symbol. They said that it’s a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," he said.

In a video tweeted by the news agency ANI, he can be seen talking about the importance of the lotus as the country's national flower. He talked about the time when freedom fighters would hold roti in one and lotus in the other. "There is a limit to which such claims should be pushed. The reality is that in 1950, the lotus was declared as the national flower. And they did that because the lotus is a symbol of India’s heritage. In 1857, when the first freedom struggle was waged, revolutionaries fought with lotus in one hand and roti in another," he said.

#WATCH | Defence Min says, "PM released logo for G20. Logo had a Lotus. People say it's BJP symbol. There's a limit! Lotus was declared national flower in 1950 as it's India's cultural symbol. In 1857 struggle, freedom fighters fought with roti in one hand & lotus in another..." pic.twitter.com/GmM6YMuFey — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

"Should we forget that the lotus flower is a national symbol? Did the Prime Minister commit a big crime by doing that? An unnecessary row is being created. Just because it is a symbol of a party, should it be no longer considered the national flower? If some party has a hand as its symbol, should it not be used? Or if cycle is a party symbol, would you not use it? Just because it’s a party symbol? As long as our party is ruling, we would not let anybody target the national heritage," the Defence Minister further added.

Earlier on Monday, PM Narendra Modi unveiled the theme and said that the "G-20 Presidency is not merely a diplomatic meeting for India, it is a new responsibility and a measure of the world’s trust in India."

Meanwhile, PM will attend the G-20 Summit which is taking place in Bali, Indonesia from tomorrow. He is also likely to meet Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the Summit.

(With inputs from ANI)