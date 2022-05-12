New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was on Thursday appointed as the next chief election commissioner. He will assume charge on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on May 14, a notification issued by the Law Ministry said.

"The President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar, the senior-most Election Commissioner, as the Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India. Shri Rajiv Kumar will assume the chrage of office of the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022 vice Shri Sushil Chandra consequent upon his demitting the Office of the Chief Election Commissioner on the 14th May, 20222," said the notification.

Putting the notification in public domain, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar," Rijiju tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha