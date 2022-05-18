New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts serving life imprisonment in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. AG Perarivalan was behind bars for the last 31 years.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invoked its extraordinary power under Article 142 to grant relief to Perarivalan. "State cabinet had taken its decision based on relevant considerations. In exercise of Article 142, it is appropriate to release the convict," the bench said.

Accused of buying the two 9-volt batteries for Sivarasan, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) man who was the mastermind of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, 19-year-old AG Perarivalan was sentenced to death by the TADA court in 1998.

In its May 1999 order, the top court had upheld the death sentence of four convicts — Perarivalan, Murugan, Santham and Nalini. On February 18, 2014, the top court commuted the death sentence of Perarivalan to life imprisonment, along with that of two other prisoners -- Santhan and Murugan -- on grounds of an 11-year delay in deciding their mercy pleas by the Centre.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan