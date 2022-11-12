Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: Nalini Sriharan, 2 Other Convicts Walk Out Of Jail After 31 Years

A DAY after the Supreme Court set free all the six convicts serving life terms for the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, Nalini Sriharan, her husband Murugan, and Santhan walked out of jail on Saturday following a short visit to the Vellore jail for the routine signature procedure.

After her release, in an interaction with the media, Nalini said, "I am thankful to the people of Tamil Nadu who supported me for 32 years. I thank both, the State and Union Government."

I am thankful to the people of Tamil Nadu who supported me for 32 years. I thank both, the State and Union Government. I will speak about the rest in Chennai tomorrow during Press Meet. Supreme Court lawyers will also speak tomorrow: Nalini Sriharan pic.twitter.com/Y7ZppeUNOK — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

She also added that she would talk about the rest in the press meet that is scheduled to take place in Chenai on November 13, 2022.

Nalini Sriharan is among the seven persons accused of assassinating Rajiv Gandhi. A bench of BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna passed the order while taking into consideration the good conduct of convicts in the prison.

Meanwhile, photos of the longest-serving woman prisoner in India circulated widely on the internet. Nalini in the visuals was spotted smiling and waving to waiting media persons as she was escorted to a police van post her release.

"Applicants are thus directed to be released unless wanted in any other case. Matter accordingly disposed of," the bench stated in its order, granting their pleas for release.

The top court further said, "Nalini has been behind bars for over three decades and her conduct has also been satisfactory. She has a PG diploma in Computer Application. Ravichandran's conduct has also been found to be satisfactory and he has undertaken various studies during his incarceration including a PG diploma in Arts. He has also collected various amounts for charity."

Earlier, in May one of the seven convicts, AG Perarivalan was released after he spent 31 years in jail. On May 18, Nalini and Ravichandran had approached the Supreme court and sought release from prison-like fellow convict AG Perarivalan.

Meanwhile, speaking about SC's order, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said that the order of the Supreme Court has hurt the sentiments of crores of people.

"The convicts were released before time. Congress national spokesperson Jairam Ramesh also gave a statement upon it should not have happened," Congress leader and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said.

He also added that the SC's order has hurt the sentiments of crores of Congress workers and the country persons.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) group during a public rally.

(With inputs from ANI)