New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajeev Kumar on Tuesday assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner of India. Rajeev Kumar assumed his office with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

Rajeev Kumar assumes charge as the new Election Commissioner of India. He joins the Election Commission of India with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra. pic.twitter.com/86urw3YH87 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Kumar, who was the former finance secretary, had been appointed as the Election Commissioner last week after former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa resigned from his post. Lavasa last month resigned as Election Commissioner to join the Asian Development Bank as its Vice President.

