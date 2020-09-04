The district administration arranged a bus for the remaining 929 passenger on-board the Ranch-New Delhi Rajdhani Express but failed to convince one woman, identified as Ananya, to take the alternative mode of transport.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In one of its kind of an incident, the Rajdhani Express connecting Ranchi and New Delhi, which remained stranded at the Daltonganj station for several hours on Thursday, due to the Tana Bhagats protest at Tori Junction, reached Ranchi early on Friday with only one woman passenger.

The district administration arranged a bus for the remaining 929 passenger on-board the Ranch-New Delhi Rajdhani Express but failed to convince one woman, identified as Ananya, to take the alternative mode of transport.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, Ananya was not ready to travel by bus and said that why she will travel by bus when she had paid for the ticket of a train. The railway authorities tried to convince her, but she refused to take the bus.

After hours of scuffle, the railway authorities had to bow down before the tenacity of this law student and the train was diverted via Gomoh and Bokaro, covering a distance of 535 kilometres, which is 225 kilometres more than its normal route.

“I was pressurized to travel by bus or taxi, but I was not ready for it as I had already paid for the train journey. Finally, when I informed Indian Railways through Twitter, they sent me to Ranchi by train,” Ananya said as reported by Dainik Jagran.

Ananya is a resident of HEC colony in Ranchi and is the daughter of a retired official of the Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), she is currently pursuing an LLB degree at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Railway authorities said buses were arranged by the district administration due to the uncertainty over the ongoing agitation of Tana Bhagats at Tori junction.

“Since it is the responsibility of Indian Railways that every passenger onboard reaches his or her destination on time, the arrangement of buses was done to ferry them to Ranchi. But due to some reasons, the girl was reluctant to board a bus or taxi arranged by the district administration,” said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Avnish.

Finally, the train departed from Daltonganj in the evening on the diverted route and reached Ranchi at 1:45 am on Friday morning, late by more than 15 hours, he added.

More than 250 Tana Bhagats, both male and female, are agitating at Tori Junction performing puja, singing bhajans and cooking food on the railway tracks, affecting the movement of several goods trains as well as the New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express.

Posted By: Talib Khan