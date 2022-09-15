Rajasthan's Dalit Man Beaten For Drinking Water From Pot Of Upper Castes, Case Registered

A BRUTAL incident was reported in Rajasthan when a man in Jaisalmer district was allegedly beaten up with iron rods and sticks by a group of men for drinking water from a pot meant for people from upper castes.

A case has also been registered against four people under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the incident that took place in Digga village, the police said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Chatura Ram and the incident took place on Tuesday evening when Ram along with his wife was going to Digga. The couple stopped near a grocery store and he drank water from a pot kept outside the shop.

Following the incident, a group of four to five men abused him and thrashed him with iron rods and sticks for drinking water from the pot which they claimed was for people from upper castes, the police said.

The victim sustained injuries behind one of his ears and on other body parts. He was taken to a hospital and his statement was recorded, according to the police.

A case was registered in the matter on the basis of the victim's complaint, they added.

Meanwhile, Ram also alleged that the accused opened fire. The claim is yet to be verified by the police.

This is the second time within the period of two months that an incident like this has been reported in the state. Earlier, on August 13, a nine-year-old Dalit student was allegedly beaten to death by a private school teacher for touching a drinking water pot.

The incident was reported in the Jalore district of Rajasthan. The victim was referred to Ahmedabad following the incident. He, however, died after his condition worsened. The accused, meanwhile, was further arrested by the police.

In another brutal incident in Rajasthan's Barmer district, a class seven student was thrashed by a government school teacher for not completing the questions in a test on time. The boy was later shifted to a hospital after his health deteriorated.

