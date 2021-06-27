Rajasthan Unlock: It would be mandatory for people to get inoculated with one vaccine dose to enter public places in Rajasthan from June 28, the Gehlot government stated in its fresh guidelines.

Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: The Ashok Gehlot-Congress government in Rajasthan on Saturday night further relaxed the coronavirus-induced curbs in the state. The new guidelines, the Rajasthan government said, would come into effect from Monday.

Here's what is allowed and what is not in Rajasthan from June 28:

* Government offices can operate till 6 pm. In offices where there are less than 25 personnel, full strength would be allowed. However, where there are over 25 personnel, only 50 per cent staff would be allowed.

* Business establishments can operate till 7 pm but their employees should be vaccinated.

* Mini-buses can operate but only if their driver and operator have got at least the first dose of the vaccine.

* Private vehicles, however, can only operate from 5 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday.

* Public parks will open for all persons from 5 am to 8 am.

* In gyms and restaurants, where at least 60 per cent of the staff has got a vaccination, they will be allowed to open for an additional 3 hours from 4 pm to 7 pm.

* It will be mandatory for the operators of all shops, clubs, gyms, restaurants, malls and other commercial establishments to get their staff vaccinated.

* Markets and commercial establishments where at least 60 per cent of the workforce has received the first dose of the vaccine, will be allowed to open for an additional 3 hours till 7 pm.

* Marriages can only be organised after June 30 in marriage halls and hotels. However, weddings can take place only till 4 pm with a maximum number of 40 guests.

* Movement of people to all the religious places of the state will be allowed from 5 am to 4 pm only after the people associated with the religious places get at least the first dose of the vaccine.

* Entertainment, educational, cultural and religious functions, processions, festivals, fairs and weekly haat markets will stay closed.

* There will be “public discipline weekend curfew” in the entire state from 8 pm Saturday to 5 am on Monday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma