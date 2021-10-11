Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: The Rajasthan Government on Monday (October 11) issued revised COVID-19 guidelines to be followed across the state. The new guidelines allow religious programmes with an attendance of a maximum of 200 people. The programmes can be organised between 6 am and 10 pm. Prior permission of the district magistrate concerned is necessary before holding the event. Attendees are required to be at least partially vaccinated. However, the night curfew in the state will remain in place between 10 pm and 5 am every day.

“Exhibition and social gatherings or programmes will be allowed in the state after taking due permission for district authorities between 6 am and 10 pm with 200 vaccinated people ," the new order read.

The order, issued to all district collectors and superintendents of police by Home Secretary Abhay Kumar, comes amid the festive season across the country.

These fresh guidelines will come into effect immediately, while all previous SOPs will also have to be followed as well, the home department said.

In addition to this, Covid safety protocols, such as wearing face masks, use of sanitisers and maintaining physical distancing at the site of such programmes are mandatory.

Further, all shops, shopping malls, and other commercial establishments are only allowed to stay open till 10 pm.“All shops, shopping malls, and business establishments are allowed to open till 10 am,” the guideline reads.

Outlets like petrol pump-CNG have been allowed to open on time. The state government also said that the night curfew will continue to remain in place between 11 pm and 5 am every day.

Meanwhile, according to Health and Family Welfare, there are 37 active cases in the state. On Sunday four more people tested positive for the viral illness in Rajasthan, taking the cumulative infection tally to 954,359, according to a health department bulletin. The toll was unchanged at 8954 with no new death. Further, of the new cases, two were reported from Ajmer, and one each from Jaipur and Hanumangarh.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha