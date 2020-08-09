Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested two people in connection with an assault on a 52-year-old auto-rickshaw driver.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested two people in connection with an assault on a 52-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in Sikar. The victim identified as Gaffar Ahmed Kacchawa was brutally beaten up after he refused to chant "Modi zindabad" and "Jai Shri Ram" in Sikar.

"My vehicle was overtaken by another. Two people came out of it and started beating me. They slapped me and asked me to chant 'Modi zindabad'. They kicked and pulled my beard too," Kacchawa told news agency ANI.

Gaffar Ahmed Kacchawa complained to police that the accused stole his wristwatch and money, broke his teeth and left him with a swollen eye and injuries on face after he refused to do so.

According to the FIR, around 4 am on Friday, Gaffar was returning after dropping passengers at a nearby village when the two men in a car stopped him and asked for tobacco.

However, they declined to take the tobacco he offered and allegedly asked him to chant “Modi zindabad” and “Jai Shri Ram”, police said. On his refusal, they thrashed him with a stick.

“We arrested two people on Friday after the complaint was lodged. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused misbehaved and thrashed the victim under the influence of alcohol," said Pushpendra Singh, SHO of the Sikar Sadar police station. The accused were identified as Shambhu Dayal Jat (35) and Rajendra Jat (30).

