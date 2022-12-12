Rajasthan: Three Coaching Centre Students Allegedly Die By Suicide In Kota

THREE students preparing for competitive college entrance examinations have allegedly died by suicide in Kota, Rajasthan, today. The police have started the investigation, and their bodies have been kept in a mortuary.

"They were studying in different coaching institutes and were staying in the same PG hostel. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem. Further investigation is being done," said Prakash Chand, the investigating officer, as quoted by news agency ANI.

They were studying in different coaching institutes and were staying in the same PG hostel. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem. Further investigation is being done: Prakash Chand, IO, Kota pic.twitter.com/kCW6EoA0uj — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 12, 2022

According to NDTV, two students named Akash and Ujjwal, who were from Bihar, were staying in the same hostel in adjacent rooms. One of them was studying for engineering entrance while the other was trying to grab a seat in the prestigious medical examination.

According to Kota superintendent of police Keshar Singh Shekhawat, the two students were from Bihar and studying at a coaching centre in the city. The two boys, ages 18 and 19, were found hanging in their paying guest accommodations.

"The two were Class XI students and were staying in different rooms of the same PG accommodation for the past six months. We are trying to find out whether they were friends or not. The incidents came to light when the owner of the PG informed the police control room," Shekhawat said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Another student, a 17-year-old, also committed suicide by allegedly consuming some poisonous substance.

No suicide notes were found on either of the boys, and their phones are getting checked to get more information.

"The two were living in Kota for the past three years and they probably committed suicide last night after having dinner. The second boy had even called his sister last night," police said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.