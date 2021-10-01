New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A horrific incident came to light in Rajasthan's Jodhpur where four people including two children of the same family have been found dead in their apartment. According to the Ratanada Police, a preliminary probe into the matter revealed that Deendayal Arora, a cloth merchant, first murdered his wife and two daughters and then committed suicide by hanging himself. However, the reason for the murder and suicide is yet to be ascertained and the Police are probing every aspect of the matter.

As per the information, 45-year-old Deedayal Arora lived in Surya Apartment in Jodhpur along with his 42-year-old wife, Saroj and two daughters Hiral (13) and Tanvi (7). Arora was a cloth merchant and had his shop in the nearby area. On Friday, when nobody from the family was spotted by their neighbours till afternoon, they inquired about the family but no one from the inside responded to their calls.

Neighbours then approached Arora's relatives who reached the spot shortly after. The relatives then break into Arora's house and found him hanging from the fan and other members of the family lying on the floor, leaving all the relatives and neighbours in utter shock. Shortly, the local arrived at the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

According to senior police officials, it appeared that Deendayal Arora killed his family by poisoning them as there were no bloodstains on the floor where the bodies were lying and then hanged himself. However, the cause for Arora's shocking act is yet to be ascertained. A Forensic team has also been called to investigate the matter. The FSL team has also collected some intriguing evidence from the spot.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan