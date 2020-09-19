The police informed that the bodies of the four family members were found at their house, adding that they likely committed suicide at their residence in Jamdoli.

Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking piece of news, the police on Saturday found the dead bodies of four members of a family in Jaipur's Jamdoli area, reported news agency PTI.

The police informed that the bodies of the four family members were found at their house, adding that they likely committed suicide at their residence in Jamdoli.

According to the police, the couple -- Yashwant Soni and Mamta Soni -- committed suicide at their residence with their children Bharat and Ajit.

The police said that Yashwant Soni's brother informed them about the incident, adding that preliminary investigation has revealed that the family members were under "stress for a long time because of a financial dispute".

The bodies were being shifted to a hospital, said the Jaipur Police while adding that a probe is underway to find the truth about the incident.

This horrifying incident in Jaipur has brought back the memories of the Burari deaths when 11 family members were found dead at their residence in mysterious circumstances.

On July 1, 2018, the police had discovered ten family members hanging while the oldest family member, the grandmother, was found strangled. The police said that the 11 family members died due to an "accident that occurred during a ritual".

The family believed in occult practices and one of the family members allegedly told others that they will be saved by a soul, the police had said then.

"Under religious and spiritual influences, a lot of lifestyle decisions get affected, especially in cultures like ours. Some of these changes are extreme, leading to self harming or harming others," Nimesh Desai, director of Delhi's Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), told PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma