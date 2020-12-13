Rajasthan Road Accident: The officials said that the accident occurred near Sadulkhera on Udaipur-Nimbahera highway,

Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: At least ten people were killed while several others were injured in a collision between a car and a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Saturday night.

Chittorgarh District Collector Kishore Kumar Sharma said that the accident took place near Sadulkhera on Udaipur-Nimbahera highway. He said that the concerned officials had reached the spot immediately and began the rescue operation, adding that the injured were rushed to different hospitals.

The officials further said that four people lost their lives on the spot while six other succumbed to injuries later.

Reacting to the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives and prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the deadly accident.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident at Nikumbh, Chittorgarh. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery: PM Narendra Modi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over the incident and offered condolences to the kin of the deceased.

"Saddened to know of a road accident in Nikumbh, Chittorgarh, in which many people have lost lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma