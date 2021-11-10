Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: At least five people lost their lives while several others were injured after a private bus collided with a truck near Pachpadra at the Barmer district in Rajasthan, said the police. The bus, following the collision with the truck, caught fire immediately, leading to the death of the five people.

The death toll, however, is expected to rise as several people are feared trapped, said the police while adding that all top officials of the district, including Pachpadra MLA Madan Prajapat, have reached the spot. Media reports quoted a passenger saying that the bus, which had left from Balotra at around 9.55 am, was hit by the truck coming from the other side after which it caught fire.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the incident and directed District Collector (DC) to ensure that all necessary assistance is provided to the injured. "Had a discussion with Barmer District Collector over the bus-truck collision there. Have directed him to ensure that relief and rescue operation is conducted smoothly and that best treatment is given to injured," he said in a Tweet in Hindi.

A similar incident had happened in Rajasthan on November 7 in a car accident on the Ramgarh-Tanot road in Jaisalmer. The accident took place after the driver lost control of the speeding car. All five deceased were members of the same family. The accident happened just 20 km away from Ramgarh, said the police.

The Border Security Force (BSF) officials retrieved the bodies of two women from the car and sent them to the hospital. However, doctors declared them dead on arrival. Further, police retrieved the remaining bodies from the car with the help of the locals, said the police.

Expressing grief over the road mishap, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had tweeted, "The death of 5 people in a road accident in Ramgarh area of Jaisalmer is very sad. My condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength in this difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace."

