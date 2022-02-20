Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: At least nine people lost their lives after a car carrying a marriage party fell into the Chambal River at Kote in Rajasthan on Sunday morning. In a statement, the police said the incident took place around 7 am in the Nayapura police station area after the driver lost control over the car.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (city) Kesar Singh Shekhawat said the deceased include the groom, adding that the nine people were travelling to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh from the Sawai Madhopur district in their Maruti Ertiga.

"The diver most likely lost control over the car due to drowsiness," he told news agency PTI, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

Shekhawat said initially seven bodies were recovered. However, two more bodies were pulled out later, he said, adding that they have been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem.

Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the incident.

"The death of nine baratis, including the groom, after the car carrying them fell into Chambal River is very sad and unfortunate. Have spoken to the collector and assessed the situation. My deep condolences are with the aggrieved families. May God give them strength to bear the loss, and I pray for peace to the departed souls," he said in a Tweet.

This was the second such road accident in Rajasthan in two days. On Saturday, three people were killed after a speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle in Nathdwara police station area in the Rajsamand district.

The police officials said the vehicle rammed into a tree after hitting the motorcycle on the Udaipur-Nathdwara highway. The deceased were identified as Amit Rajghar (30) and Om Prajapat (14), who were on the motorcycle, and Sandeep Paliwal (38) who was travelling in the car, they added.

