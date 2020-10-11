The police have so far detained two people in connection with the case and another three have also been named in the FIR

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Rajasthan priest who died Thursday evening battling burn injures after he was allegedly set afire by a group of land-grabbers, was cremated Saturday after his protesting family agreed to it following the assurances from the authorities. The police have so far detained two people in connection with the case and another three have also been named in the FIR.

The family has been assured that they would be provided Rs 10 lakh compensation, a contractual job for a dependent and a house under Indira Awas Yojna besides removal of a local revenue officer and an SHO, news agency IANS reported quoting a police official.

A three-member committee constituted by BJP also reached the spot, as the party stepped up its attack on the Ashok Gehlot government over the incident.

The Karauli incident came up during discussions between Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the law and order situation, Raj Bhawan told IANS. Mishra expressed concern over the incident and the rape of a minor in Barmer. Chief Minister Gehlot told the Governor that the state government has taken cognizance and the culprits will not be spared.

"People holding responsible positions should stand with the victim's family members so that such incidents do not recur. I have sat on dharna with his family members and local public representatives to demand justice. Ashok Gehlot government should wake up from slumber and provide justice," Meena said in a tweet.

Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, who was part of the BJP team, claimed that no help has reached the victim's family, despite an assurance from a Rajasthan minister. "The Rajasthan government is insensitive to law and order and justice," he alleged. The MP claimed that there is anger in the entire state over this incident.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha