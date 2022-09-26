Rajasthan Crisis: Will Give Written Report By Tonight, Says Maken After Meeting Sonia | 10 Points

AMID the power tussle in Rajasthan, state Congress observers AJAY Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge said that they would provide a written report to the party president Sonia Gandhi by tonight or tomorrow in response party chief's request for a written report from them. Meanwhile, Congress top brass has also approached former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath who will mediate between the rebel MLAs.

Here Are The Developments Of The Story:

1. The two Congress party observers for Rajasthan- Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken- reached Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi. They will submit their report after which a decision is likely to be made on whether Ashok Gehlot will continue as CM of Rajasthan or not. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal has also reached the residence of Sonia Gandhi.

2. Meanwhile, Congress's high command asked former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath to immediately arrive in Delhi. He is further likely to mediate in the Rajasthan Congress crisis.

3. Over 80 loyalist MLAs went to Speaker C P Joshi’s home and private vehicles after holding a long meeting at minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence. Some said they will submit their resignation to the Speaker.

4. The MLAs skipped a meeting on Sunday and refused to talk to Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge, who had asked to meet with them one-on-one. However, Gehlot on Monday met with the observer for the state Mallikarjun Kharge amid the ongoing political crisis.

5. With the deepening political crisis in Rajasthan over the appointment of Gehlot's successor, Congress Working Committee (CWC) members have demanded Sonia Gandhi to pull the state chief minister out of the race for the party chief and select another candidate for the top post, sources said, ANI quoted.

6. Sonia Gandhi, at the behest of Ashok Gehlot, has taken cognizance of the MLAs of his camp not meeting the two observers- Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken - sent to Jaipur by the party leadership.

7. A legislative party meeting was scheduled on Sunday evening at the residence of CM Ashok Gehlot in the presence of the observers, which was attended by the Sachin Pilot and his camp MLAs, however, the Gehlot loyalists had held a meeting with Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal at his residence, following which over 80 MLAs had submitted their resignations to Speaker CP Joshi.

8. Pilot is being seen as the successor of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is all set to contest the Congress president election scheduled on October 17.

9. Gehlot had been reluctant to leave Rajasthan but Rahul Gandhi publicly slighted him on the double role demand, asserting that the party would stick to a "one person, one role" policy.

10. Gehlot will file his nomination on September 28, while his competitor in the election, Shashi Tharoor will file on September 30.