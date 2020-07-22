Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Assembly Speaker CP Joshi will file a special leave petition before the Supreme Court after Rajasthan HC barred him from taking any action against Sachin Pilot camp till Friday.

Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: The political crisis in Rajsthan reached the Supreme Court on Wednesday as Assembly Speaker CP Joshi filed a special leave petition against Rajasthan High Court's order restraining him till July 24 from conducting disqualification proceedings against Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs. The Supreme Court will the Speaker's Special Leave Petition on Thursday, July 22.

Seeking an interim stay on the high court's July 21 order, the plea said it was the duty of the top court to ensure that all constitutional authorities exercise their jurisdiction within the boundaries and respect their “respective ‘lakshman rekha' as envisaged by the Constitution itself”.

The political crisis in Rajasthan was triggered by former state Congress chief Sachin Pilot's revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Meanwhile, Pilot has sent a legal notice to Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga for over his allegations that Pilot had asked him to meet Vasundhara Raje Scindia and offered him money to switch sides.

#08:30 PM: The Supreme Court will tomorrow hear Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi's plea against Rajasthan High Court's order restraining him from conducting disqualification proceedings against Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs.

07:30 pm: Breaking: Rajasthan Chief Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter, Gehlot alleged that attempts are being made to destabilise elected governments through horse-trading and his party BJP can play a role in this.

04:35 pm: Won't be scared of PM Modi's 'raid raj': "When Modiji's and his government's tactics failed and people and MLAs of Rajasthan did not fall prey to BJP's conspiracy, an outraged Centre and PM Modiji started conducting raids at CM Gehlot's elder brother's residence," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

04:05 pm: Pilot demands Rs 1, apology from Congress MLA: Sachin Pilot, through his counsel, served legal notice to Congress MLA Girraj Singh who alleged that Pilot offered him Rs 35 crore to cross vote in Rajya Sabha polls. The notice demanded a sum of Re 1 and a written apology before the media for issuing "false and frivolous allegation" within 7 days, reports ANI

03:00 pm: After Speaker, Pilot also moves SC with a caveat: Sachin Pilot has reportedly filed a caveat in the Supreme Court. Pilot urged the court to hear him out before deciding on Speaker CP Joshi's Special Leave Petition.

01: 50 pm: What Happened in High Court yesterday: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday reserved its order till Friday, July 24 on a plea filed by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 of his loyalist MLAs against disqualification notices sent to them by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. A bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta heard the arguments of both the parties and told the Speaker that no action will be taken against Pilot and other 18 legislators till Friday. Read Full Story Here

01:20 pm: Gehlot government denies role in phone-tapping: The Rajasthan government has reportedly told the Union Home Ministry that it did not give permission to tape phones. The MHA had sought a report from the Rajasthan government after purported audiotapes of horse-trading were leaked.

12:35 PM: SC tells Speaker to approach registrar: Senior Lawyer Kapil Sibal has sought an urgent hearing for Speaker's petition. The Cheif Justice of India has told him to go to the registrar.

11:50 am: Speaker moves SC: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has moved a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court. Kapil Sibbal will be his counsel.

11:15 am: BREAKING: The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at a company owned by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother. The raids are underway at Agrasen Gehlot's firm in Jodhpur.

10:30 am: CPI-M keeps its cards close to chest: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has said that it will decide on supporting Ashok Gehlot faction in Rajasthan once it is clear when the floor test will happen.

09:50 am: Sachin Pilot serves legal notice to Congress MLA over bribery allegations: Sachin Pilot has served a legal notice to Giriraj Singh Malinga for his Rs 35 crore bribery allegations terming it 'false and malicious statement'. Read Full Story Here

09:45 am: Speaker's responsibilities well-defined: "Speaker's responsibilities are well defined by the Supreme Court & Constitution. As Speaker I got an application & to seek info on it, I issued a show-cause notice. If show cause notice will not be issued by the authority, then what is the work of authority," ANI quoted Rajasthan Assembly Speaker as saying.

09:35 am: Speaker to file SLP in apex court: Rajasthan Speaker Joshi said he will file a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court to avert a "constitutional crisis" that emerged after the rightful action of authorities had been circumvented. Detailed report here

09:30 am: Speaker to move Supreme Court: Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has said that the Speaker has the power to show cause notice to MLAs. He cited a 1992 case where a constitution bench had said that the court will not interfere in such actions.

