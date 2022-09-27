Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Observers Recommend Disciplinary Action Against 3 Ashok Gehlot Loyalists

CONGRESS observers on Tuesday recommended disciplinary action against three party leaders, including ministers and the chief whip, for the rebellion in Rajasthan. The three Gehlot loyalists against whom action has been recommended are Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Minister and Congress Chief Whip in the Assembly Mahesh Joshi, and MLA Dharmendra Rathore.

According to news agency PTI, there was no direct reference to CM Ashok Gehlot in Congress observers' reports seeking disciplinary action against some of his loyalists as it was pointed out that the parallel meeting of MLAs was held with Gehlot's knowledge.

The Congress observers, in their report submitted to party chief Sonia Gandhi, pointed out 'gross indiscipline' on part of Rajasthan MLAs who organised parallel meet.

The Congress party plunged into a crisis in Rajasthan on Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Gehlot resigned over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as Gehlot's successor, their rebellion erupting just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

Upset over the open rebellion, Congress president Sonia Gandhi sought a written report on it from party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken on Monday as the chances of Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post.

The CLP meeting was to be held at the chief minister's residence on Sunday night but the MLAs loyal to Gehlot did not attend it. They held a parallel meeting at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal's bungalow here and then went to meet the speaker to submit their resignation letters to him.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer and the party's Rajasthan in-charge, Ajay Maken, who came to attend the CLP meet from Delhi, had said holding a parallel meeting of the MLAs amounted to "indiscipline".

Meanwhile, it was reported that CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday held an informal meeting with a few ministers and MLAs at the CM's residence in Jaipur, amid a tussle of power in his state.

(With PTI Inputs)