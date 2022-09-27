Rajasthan Crisis: Rebellion By MLAs Puts Gehlot's Congress President Dream On Tenterhooks | 10 Points

AMID the high political drama in Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who is among the frontrunners for the Congress presidential polls, has been reportedly ruled out of the presidential race after a rebellion by his loyalists in Rajasthan, who threatened to quit the party if Gehlot is removed as the CM of the state. However, no official statement has been issued by Congress or any party leader regarding the ruling out of Ashok Gehlot. Rajasthan observers, Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge, Monday, met Sonia Gandhi to submit their report on the Rajasthan political crisis. Maken after the meeting said that Sonia Gandhi has asked them to give a written report after which she will take a decision on the new Rajasthan CM.

Top Updates From The Big Story:

- The open rebellion by MLAs close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has put a question mark on whether he would still run for the Congress president's post or if someone else will replace him as a candidate supported by the current leadership.

- It is likely that Kumari Selja could be considered for the top post while Rahul Gandhi's choice is said to be K.C. Venugopal. However, no final decision has been made yet and Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath who met Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that he doesn't want to become the party president.

- Rajasthan cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal lashed out at Congress' state in-charge Ajay Maken alleging that he was part of a "conspiracy" to remove Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Dhariwal, a Gehlot loyalist who had held a meeting of MLAs on Sunday to oppose Sachin Pilot's possible elevation to the CM post, took a veiled swipe at Pilot and said that Rajasthan MLAs will not sit through and tolerate if traitors are being rewarded.

- The Rajasthan Minister further said that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi can choose anyone from the Gehlot camp, and whatever her decision is that will be duly accepted and obliged. "No one can challenge Sonia ji's decision," he said.

- Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge will submit the report to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday around 12 noon about the developments in Rajasthan in wake of the political crisis in the state over the move to find a successor to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is likely to fight the party's presidential election.

- The escalating drama in Rajasthan has made the Congress leadership think about a plan B for the top party post, for which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was being seen as a contender. Kamal Nath, who was one of the probables, has ruled out himself and now the party has limited options with Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge, but the time is running out as the election process has started and September 30 is the last day of nomination.

- The party was left red-faced as the Congress Legislature Party in Jaipur on Sunday to decide Gehlot's successor had to be called off after his supporting MLAs came out strongly against Sachin Pilot succeeding him.

- Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot loyalist and state cabinet Minister Pratap Khachariyawas has said that the Congress workers are attempting to save their party and have to be prepared to "spill blood on the roads" against the BJP which he alleged, wants to "topple" the state government.

- Amid the ongoing political fracas and speculations of resignations of 90 MLAs doing rounds, Congress MLAs including Ganga Devi, and Indira Meena dismissed the reports and said that they reached the meeting on a lighter note and signed a paper which everyone else was signing with no knowledge of its content.

- As the Congress seeks to tide over the political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by efforts to find a successor to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who is likely to fight the party's presidential polls, sources said the status quo will be maintained till the process is over for filing nominations.