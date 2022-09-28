Rajasthan Crisis: Notice Issued To 3 Gehlot Loyalists For Indiscipline; 25 MLAs Meet CM In Jaipur

IRKED by the parallel meeting of Ashok Gehlot loyalist Rajasthan MLAs, the Congress on Tuesday evening issued show cause notice to three legislators over their actions deepening the crisis in Rajasthan further. The show cause notices have been issued to RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore, party's chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

The action has been taken on the basis of a report submitted by Rajasthan observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken. However, chief minister Ashok Gehlot is not mentioned for disciplinary action in the report. AICC in charge Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge earlier submitted a written report to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi saying disciplinary action should be taken against three Ashok Gehlot loyalists.

Maken and Kharge, who were appointed observers for the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party could not meet MLAs individually to ascertain their views and a "parallel meeting" was held by loyalists of Ashok Gehlot who are opposed to Sachin Pilot being elevated to the post. Maken termed the "parallel meeting" as indiscipline and did not agree to some other demands of MLAs and ministers seen close to Gehlot.

Gehlot meets Rajasthan MLAs:

Meanwhile, chief minister Ashok Gehlot yesterday evening held an informal meeting with a few ministers and party MLAs at his residence in Jaipur. Forest and Environment Minister Sukhram Bishnoi, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Minorities Minister Saleh Mohammad, Sports Minister Ashok Chandna and MLAs Madan Prajapat, Rafiq Khan, Amin Kagzi, Khushveer Jojawar, Amit Chachan, Jagdish Jangid were among those present.

As per the sources, quoted by the news agency PTI, no discussion about the Congress president's election was held and the MLAs gave the CM feedback about the political situation in the state. Gehlot has reportedly told them to go back to their areas and work strongly.

The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis on Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot threatened to resign over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as Gehlot's successor. Their rebellion erupting just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

Upset over the open rebellion, Congress president Sonia Gandhi sought a written report on it from party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken on Monday as the chances of Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post.

Mallikarjun Kharge emerging as a top candidate for Congress President:

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is said to have emerged top choice for the party President's post but the game is still on and Congress sources on Tuesday said that leaders have been called for the nomination on Thursday. Congress sources said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is not yet ruled out from the race and Kumari Selja's name is also under consideration while Rahul Gandhi's choice is said to be K.C. Venugopal.

Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal has taken a nomination form from the Central Election Authority. However, Bansal said he is only a proposer, not the candidate. Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, whose name had also come up and had met Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that he doesn't want to become the party chief and wants to continue to work for the party in Madhya Pradesh.