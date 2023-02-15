Rajasthan: OYO Staff Thrash Guests, Lock Them Up In Room Over Refund For Power Cut

TWO FRIENDS who were staying at Happy Stay OYO Hotel, located on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Rajasthan’s Bilaspur, were allegedly thrashed and locked in a room by the hotel staff after the duo asked for a refund.

Victims, Sandeep Kumar and Vikas, complained about the incident which took place on February 11 at the OYO Hotel in Bilaspur.

As per the complaint, both of them checked in at 9 pm at the hotel and there was a power cut at the hotel at around 11.30 pm. When the power was not restored till 1 am, Sandeep reached out to the hotel staff who informed him that there will be no power till the morning.

“So, we demanded that our money be returned following which an argument ensued and the staff thrashed us and locked us in our room," Sandeep, in his complaint said, as reported by PTI.

“Later, three of the staffers including Sonu, Monu and Rahul, forcibly took us to a deserted spot at gunpoint and beat us again. They then left the spot after threatening to kill us if we told anyone about the incident," the complaint further stated.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Bilaspur police station on Monday under sections 148 (armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 365 (kidnap), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.

SHO of the Bilaspur police station, Rahul Dev said that the police have identified the accused in the case but they are absconding. He further asserted that the accused will be arrested soon.

(With Agency Inputs.)