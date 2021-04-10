Rajasthan Night Curfew: Nine cities, including Jaipur, Alwar, Jodhpur and others, will witness curfew from 8 pm to 6 am, while Udaipur's night curfew will commence from 6 pm to 6 am.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government have extended the night curfew in ten cities till April 30. Nine cities, including Jaipur, Alwar, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Chittorgarh and others, will witness curfew from 8 pm to 6 am, while Udaipur's night curfew will commence from 6 pm to 6 am. This decision was taken by CM Ashok Gehlot, during the COVID-19 review meeting.

Gehlot, in the meeting, instructed the officials to ensure zero mobility to curb the outspread of coronavirus in the state. He further added that a state-level 'Corona War Room' will be set up to track the active cases. Also, increase in the testing in areas where more than 5 per cent of positive cases are reported. The helpline number 181 will be operational 24X7 for people living in the state.

In the last 24 hours, the state registered 3,970 fresh cases and 12 fatalities.

Here's what's open and what's closed in Rajasthan

What's close?

- Markets in the nine cities will be closed by 7 pm, while in Udaipur markets will be shut by 5 pm.

- Restaurants and hotels will be closed during the curfew.

- Party halls, swimming pools, gyms will remain shut.

What's open?

- Take away from restaurants are allowed during the curfew hours.

- People going towards airports, bus and railway station are required to show valid journey ticket.

- Medical and emergency services are allowed

- IT companies and factories that have night shifts are exempted from the night curfew. However, the employees have to report before 8 pm in the office or factories.

- Medical shops and essential shops are allowed to operate during curfew hours.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Mahajan, Health Secretary, said that they have increased the sampling to 55,000 tests per day. He further added that they are planning to increase the testing to 1 lakh per day by the end of this month.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv