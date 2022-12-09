4 Killed, 60 Injured As Gas Cylinders Explode During Wedding In Rajasthan's Jodhpur

AT LEAST four persons were killed, while around 60 people, including women and childran, sustained injuries in a gas cylinder explosion that took place in the Bhungra village of Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Thursday.

"Four people died in the fire at a house that was caused when a gas cylinder exploded in Bhungra village of Jodhpur," District Collector Himanshu Gupta, as quoted by ANI, said.

A fire brigade team with water tankers was called after the police arrived on the scene. The injured were shifted to the local hospital for treatment, an official said.

According to District Collector, the incident took place before a groom's procession was about to start from Bhungra.

"Around 60 people were injured after a house caught fire during a wedding in Bhungra village It's a very serious accident. 42 people out of the 60 injured were referred to MGH hospital. Treatment is going on," Gupta said.

Further details are awaited.