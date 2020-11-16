Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal Sunday passed away due to prolonged illness at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital where he has been undergoing treatment for the last few days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal Monday passed away due to prolonged illness at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital where he has been undergoing treatment for the last few days. As a mark of respect for the departed soul, the Rajasthan government has declared state mourning on Tuesday and all government offices in the state will remain closed. The national flag will be flown at half-mast.

Bhanwarlal had also served as the education minister in the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. He was a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from Sujangarh constituency in Churu district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to Meghwal's family and supporters. He said that Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal was always passionate about serving the people of Rajasthan.

"Saddened by the demise of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal Ji. He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan. In this hour of sadness, my condolences to his family and supporters," the prime minister's office (PMO) wrote on Twitter.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his heartfelt condolences. Gehlot said that they both were together since 1980 and he was deeply saddened at his passing away.

"Deeply saddened at the passing away of my ministerial colleague Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal ji after a prolonged illness. We have been together since 1980. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength. May his soul RIP," the Rajasthan CM wrote on Twitter.

Several other Congress leaders, including Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra, condoled Meghwal's demise. "The tragic news of the demise of senior Congress leader, my fellow minister and Guru Shri Bhanwar Lal Meghwal was received. The Congress family will always miss him," said Dotasra.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma