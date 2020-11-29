Rajasthan Lockdown: Night curfew has been imposed from 8 pm to 6 am in towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Rajasthan government on Sunday said that schools, colleges and other educational institutions, along with cinema halls and other similar places falling in containment zones will remain closed till December 31. Only essential services will be allowed in the areas where lockdown strategy is being imposed to contain the spread of the virus.

The move comes in wake of the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.

"Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes in Rajasthan to remain closed for students till December 31. Cinema halls/multiplexes and similar places to remain closed too. Social/political/sports/cultural/religious functions and large congregations not permitted till December 31," the Rajasthan government said in a statement.

"Lockdown shall remain in force in the containment zones till 31st December 2020. Only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones and there will be intensive house-to-house surveillance by surveillance teams formed for this purpose," it added.

The state government also imposed night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar. Markets, workplaces and commercial places in these districts have been directed to close by 7 pm.

On Sinday, the state reported 18 coronavirus deaths and 2,518 fresh cases, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 2,292 and 2,65,386 respectively.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta