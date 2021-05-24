Rajasthan Lockdown: The state government, in a late-night order on Sunday, gave several relaxations in commercial activities from June 1 in districts where the COVID-19 situation will improve significantly.

Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till June 8 in the state. This comes after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state. During the review meet, Gehlot was asked by his ministers and health experts to extend the restrictions to give relief to the healthcare system of the state which is overburdened by the pandemic.

However, the state government, in a late-night order on Sunday, gave several relaxations in commercial activities from June 1 in districts where the COVID-19 situation will improve significantly.

So here is the complete list of activities that will be allowed and that will remain prohibited in Rajasthan as the Ashok Gehlot government extends restrictions till June 8:

* People going for COVID-19 vaccination will be allowed to move within their respective urban local body or panchayat samiti during the lockdown period.

* Not wearing a mask at public places or workplace will invite a fine of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

* Weddings and marriage functions are not allowed in Rajasthan till June 30.

* All religious places will remain shut for devotees.

* All shops, except dairy and milk shops, will stay shut from May 28 to June 1 and from June 4 to June 8.

* Seeds, agricultural equipment, animal feed and grocery stores allowed to operate in Rajasthan from Tuesday to Friday from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm.

* Fruit or vegetable sellers, including those using carts, bicycles and rickshaws, are allowed to operate.

* All schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed in Rajasthan.

* The guidelines, however, has allowed all industry and construction units to operate to prevent migration of workers.

* People entering Rajasthan will have to submit a negative RTPCR report done within 72 hours. However, if they fail to submit it, then people will have to remain in quarantine for 15 days.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma