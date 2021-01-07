Jaipur Double Murder case: An IOCL manager had killed his wife Shweta Tiwari and son Shriyam on January 7, 2020 at their residence in Pratap Nagar -- an incident that sent shockwaves across Jaipur.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Rajasthan High Court on Friday will hear a plea related to the double murder of a 30-year-old woman and her 21-month-old son in Pratap Nagar residential area of capital Jaipur last year.

Shweta Tiwari and her son Shriyam were killed on January 7, 2020 at their residence in Pratap Nagar. Three days after the incident, police arrested the victim's husband -- who then worked as a manager at the Indian Oil Corporation -- and a contract killer.

Rohit Tiwari, the victim's husband, conspired for a double murder through a contract killer. Tiwari had strained relations with Shewta and wanted to get rid of her before starting a new family. A few days prior to the the incident, Rohit had called his son-in-law and discussed his strained relations with his wife. He then hired contract killer to kill his son and wife.

The contract killer allegedly hit Shweta on the hear before slitting her throat. He then kidnapped her son, killed him, and then dumped his body in a forest near the residential area. The incident had sent shockwaves across the city.

Rohit had told the police during interrogation that he was contemplating second marriage after killing his wife and son.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja