Rajasthan Gangwar: Gangster Raju Theth Killed Outside His Home In Sikar; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

THE GANGWAR in Rajasthan intensified on Saturday with the killing of a dreaded gangster in broad daylight by members of the Larence Bishnoi gang in the state's Sikar district. According to the police, Raju Theth, who had several criminal cases against him and was out on bail, was shot dead at the gate of his residence by four assailants.

In a CCTV footage going viral on the internet, the four accused can be seen shooting at Theth on a street and then running away from the spot, with one of them firing in the air to scare away passers-by and witnesses. Meanwhile, another man who sustained bullet injuries also died later. The man, identified as Tarachand Jaat, had come to meet his daughter residing in a hostel nearby.

(Jagran English does not verify the veracity of the video)

Shortly after the shootout, a person named Rohit Godara, who introduced himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder. In a video message on Facebook, Godara said that it was the revenge for slain Rajasthan gangsters Anandpal Singh and Balbir Banuda.

Anandpal Singh, who was killed in a police encounter in June 2017, was one of the most notorious gangsters in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Banuda, a gangster who was a member of the Anandpal gang, was killed in a gang war in Bikaner jail in July 2014.

The police said that four assailants opened fire at Theth at the main gate of his house on Piprali road under Udyog Nagar police station. Efforts are being made to trace the suspects. Haryana and Jhunjhunu borders have been sealed.

"A man called Raju Thet, who has been involved in crime for a long time, sustained bullet injuries. As per the latest information available to me, he died. As per our info and available footage, four people were involved in the firing," Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rasthradeep, as quoted by ANI, said.

Meanwhile, supporters of Raju Theth and the organisation Veer Taj Sena have announced a shutdown in Sikar following the shootout. They are demanding the arrest of the perpetrators and threatened that they will not accept the body and allow the postmortem until the accused are arrested.

Rajasthan | Supporters of Raju Thet -who, as per Police, is a criminal- & an org Veer Taj Sena announce a shutdown in Sikar following the shootout here.



They say, "Won't accept the body or allow a postmortem until the accused are arrested."



2 people, incl Thet died in shootout pic.twitter.com/1D5Wy216ru — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 3, 2022

Reacting to the development, Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas appealed to people not to indulge in criminal activities and said that the Rajasthan government will take all possible steps to stop the gang wars in the state.

"I appeal to people not to indulge in any criminal activities. There has been a sharp spike in the gang wars, Rajasthan govt will take all possible steps and put these gangsters behind the bars. Thorough probe will be done and all the culprits will be brought to justice. Similar 2-3 incidents took place in Jaipur recently and all the criminals involved were arrested," Pratap Singh Khachariyawas as quoted by ANI said.