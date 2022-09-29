Rajasthan Crisis: Congress Warns Its Leaders Over Making Public Statements On 'Internal Matters'

Congress party on Thursday issued an advisory where it warned all the loyalists of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to refrain from making public statements against any other leaders. The party also mentioned that strict actions will be taken against those who will not abide by the rule.

In an advisory, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said that leaders at any level should refrain from making any public statements against other leaders or about the party's internal matters.

"Strict disciplinary action will be initiated under the provisions of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress if any violation of this advisory is made," K C Venugopal's note added.

The order came hours after Gehlot's loyalist Dharmendra Rathore during a press conference accused Sachin Pilot loyalist Ved Prakash Solanki of being a "traitor". Rathore has already received a notice for 'indiscipline'.

The advisory follows an open rebellion in Rajasthan with MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot defying the central observers' attempts to hold a legislature party meeting for passing a resolution authorising Sonia Gandhi to decide on the next chief minister.

Earlier in the day, Ashok Gehlot met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and apologised to her for the political fiasco in Rajasthan.

"A message went to the country that I wanted to remain as Chief Minister, and that is why (all that) happened. I have apologised to Sonia... I feel sorry," said Gehlot.

A massive political crisis has been created in Rajasthan as more than 90 MLAs who are loyal to Ashok Gehlot on Sunday launched a rebellion. After a report emerged that Sachin Pilot may arise as the successor of Gehlot, several MLAs loyalists to Gehlot skipped the Legislature Party meeting.

Meanwhile, senior congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot reached Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residency on Thursday for a meeting.

Pilot reached Gandhi's residence hours after his bete noire and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had met her and later announced that he would not contest the Congress presidential poll after taking moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state.

(With agency inputs)