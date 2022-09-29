Rajasthan Crisis: Ahead of Meet With Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot Underlines Importance of 'Discipline' In Congress

RAJASTHAN Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in Delhi, spoke on discipline in the "Congress Party" and denied that it fell short at any point. He also insisted that what the media is reporting is "small potatoes" and declared that "these things happen".

ये हमारी पार्टी की परम्परा आज भी है, 50 साल से देख रहा हूँ, नबर वन जो होता है कांग्रेस प्रेसिडेंट, इंदिरा जी के वक्त से मैं देख रहा हूँ, राजीव जी के वक्त से मैं देख रहा हूँ, चाहे नरसिम्हा राव जी थे, सोनिया गांधी जी कांग्रेस प्रेसिडेंट हैं, हमेशा कांग्रेस के अंदर डिसिप्लिन है।

The "Grand Old Party" had held three of Gehlot's associates responsible for the severe uprising within the party's Rajasthan branch. Action against them has been recommended by the central observer, Mallikarjun Kharge, and the state in-charge, Ajay Maken, who were monitoring the events in Rajasthan.

Gehlot talked at length about discipline in Congress and insisted that it is the tradition of the party even today.

"There is always discipline in the Congress insisting it is the tradition of the party even today. I've been watching for 50 years. I am seeing the party of Indira Gandhi, then Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao, and now Sonia Gandhi. The country is in danger. Writer, journalists are being jailed for no reason, and we are worried about the path on which the country is going."

Gehlot's visit comes a day after the Congress issued show-cause warnings to three of his supporters for their "severe indiscipline": Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore.

The Rajasthan observers, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, accused the three of "severe indiscipline," and the party's disciplinary committee has ordered them to respond within 10 days as to why action should not be taken against them.

The action was taken after 82 MLAs abstained from the official legislature party meeting called to pass a resolution authorising the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Gehlot, who was to run for re-election, and participated in a parallel meeting at Dhariwal's home in Jaipur, setting conditions for the party.