Rajasthan COVID Restrictions: Other restrictions announced by the Rajasthan government include ban on public functions and sporting events and a cap of 50 persons attending a wedding function

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday nnounced a 12-hour daily curfew in all cities in the state from April 16 in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases. The curfew will be imposed from 6 pm till 6 am the next morning and the restrictions will continue to be in force till April 30.

Apart from this, the Rajasthan government has also announced closure of all markets by 5 pm daily across the state. It has also announced that schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the state will remain closed in wake of the COVID-19 resurgence. However, the government has exempted bus stops and factories from the curfew.

Other restrictions announced by the Rajasthan government include ban on public functions and sporting events and a cap of 50 persons attending a wedding function. Earlier, the limit for attendees of wedding ceremonies was kept at 100 people.

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan government also decided to postpone the state education board examination for classes 10 and 12. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer was also directed to promote the students of classes 8, 9 and 10 to the next classes.

The decisions were taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after discussions with Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra because of the second wave of coronavirus infection. The decisions were taken on a day when the Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled the class 10 examination and deferred the class 12 examination to beyond mid-June.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said it is necessary to take strict and effective steps similar to lockdown and directed officials to form guidelines to curb the virus spread. He appealed to the people to behave as if there is a lockdown, saying the second wave of Covid-19 is more dangerous. Gehlot said the socio-religious and cultural activities in the state need to be restricted as the death rate is increasing.

Rajasthan reported 5,528 new COVID-19 cases and 28 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,75,092 and the death toll to 2,979. Four deaths each were reported from Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur, three each in Jaipur and Pali, two each in Barmer and Nagaur, and one death each was reported from Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Bundi, Jhalawar, Tonk.





(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan