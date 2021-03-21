Rajasthan COVID Restrictions: Issuing guidelines, the state government also said that all markets will be shut down in Rajasthan after 10 pm from March 22 in areas under city municipal corporations.

Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government on Sunday imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in eight districts -- Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara and Kushalgarh -- of the state in wake of the rising coronavirus cases across the country.

It also closed all government and private schools for primary classes till further instructions while adding that visitors entering the state from March 25 will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours.

The decision to reimpose restrictions has been taken after analysing the situation in the state where coronavirus cases have been rising since the end of January. The Union Health Ministry has also expressed concerns over rising coronavirus cases in five states, including Rajasthan, and have asked them to increase testing and enforce strict measures to break the chain of the infection.

In Rajasthan, 445 new cases were reported on Saturday, taking the state's total caseload to 3.24 lakh. Currently, the state has over 3,300 active COVID-19 cases while more than 2,700 have succumbed to the infection.

With a spike in coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government has also asked the Centre to supply more COVID-19 vaccines. It has also claimed that more than 31.51 lakh people have received the coronavirus vaccine in the state.

"After excellent management during the coronavirus period, now Rajasthan is ahead in vaccination also. The state has been leading on every aspect of coronavirus control due to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s micro-planning and vigilance. During the coronavirus crisis, when the country was unable to find any way, Rajasthan saved the lives of common people by being the first state to impose a lockdown," said state Health Minister Raghu Sharma earlier this week.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma