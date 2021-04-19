Rajasthan COVID Restrictions: Calling the restrictions "Jan Anushahan Pakhwada" (public discipline fortnight), Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the curbs will begin from Monday and continue till 5 am on May 3.

Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan on Sunday night issued fresh guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to break the chain of the deadly pathogen.

Calling the guidelines "Jan Anushahan Pakhwada" (public discipline fortnight), Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the restrictions in a series of Tweets. He said that the restrictions will begin from Monday and continue till 5 am on May 3.

Here is what's allowed and what's not in Rajasthan for the next 15 days:

* Fruits and vegetables shops are allowed to stay open till 7 pm.

* Those entering Rajasthan from neibhgouring states will have to show a negative RT-PCR report issued 72 hours prior to the travel.

* Vendors will be allowed to distribute newspapers from 4 am to 8 am.

* Electronic and print media personnel will also be exempted upon production of I-cards.

* Government officials, people going to and coming from airports, bus stands, railway stations, metro stations will be allowed for movement.

* All workplaces, businesses and markets, including general activities, will be restricted during this period.

* All educational and coaching institutes will too remain shut till April 30.

* The number of guests in private functions, marriages and other social gatherings has been restricted to 50.

* In funerals, only 20 persons will be allowed.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma