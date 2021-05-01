Rajasthan Lockdown: The order, which has been named 'Pandemic Red Alert- Public Discipline Fortnight', was issued on Friday night after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked officials to continue with the restrictions imposed under the lockdown.

Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has extended the lockdown-like curbs in the state till May 17 in wake of the rising coronavirus cases across the country.

The order, which has been named 'Pandemic Red Alert- Public Discipline Fortnight', was issued on Friday night after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked officials to continue with the restrictions imposed under the lockdown.

Here is what will be allowed and what will stay prohibited as per the new guidelines of the Rajasthan government:

* All government offices, markets and commercial establishments except essential services will remain closed.

* All schools, colleges, libraries, coaching centres except medical and nursing colleges will remain closed.

* Cinema halls, theatres, recreational parks, swimming pools, gyms, will remain closed.

* Also, all religious places will remain closed for devotees throughout the state.

* Liquor shops can open from Monday to Friday from 6 am to 11 am.

* The weekend curfew will continue on Saturdays and Sundays. During weekend curfews, no one would be allowed to go out between noon to 5 pm. Those caught roaming without any reason will be institutionally quarantined till their RT-PCR report comes negative.

* At weddings, only 31 people will be allowed.

* Only 20 people will be allowed to attend the funeral.

* All shops except milk, medical and fruit, vegetable vends will remain closed on weekends.

* Fruit vegetable carts, bicycles, rickshaws, auto-rickshaws and mobile vans are allowed from 6 am to 5 pm.

* Dairy and milk shops will be allowed to open from 6 to 11 am and from 5 to 7 pm.

* Optical related shops will open only on Tuesdays and Fridays from 6 to 11 am.

* All sports grounds and public gardens will now be open from 5 am to 11 am.

* Processed food, sweets, bakeries and restaurants will not be allowed to open, but home delivery will be allowed till 8 pm.

* All hospitals, Veterinary Hospitals, labs will be allowed to operate. Those coming from outside the state will have to show the RT-PCR negative report done 72 hours ago.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma