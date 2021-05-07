Rajasthan Lockdown: The intrastate movement of people except that of essential services and all MGNREGA works have also been suspended during the lockdown period.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases across the state, the Rajasthan government on Thursday night imposed a strict lockdown in the state which will start from 5 am on May 10 (Monday) and will continue to remain in force till 5 am on May 24. The decision was taken to impose a "strict lockdown" was taken at a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister to break the chain of the coronavirus in the state.

As per the restrictions under the complete lockdown, all marriage functions scheduled to take place across the state during the lockdown will be cancelled. However, marriages will be permitted during this period only in courts or at home in the presence of a maximum of 11 people. Marriage functions will be allowed only after May 31. The advance booking amount given to marriage gardens, bands etc. will be either returned or adjusted later. Apart from this, the intrastate movement of people except that of essential services and all MGNREGA works have also been suspended during the lockdown period.

Here's what's allowed and what's not:

No vehicular movement, both private and public, is allowed during the lockdown period. Only emergency vehicles are allowed.

All places of worship will remain closed till May 24.

All works related to MGNREGA will be suspended.

All movement from one city/village to another city/village within the state will be prohibited.

Those coming from outside the state will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test report. In case there is no negative report, the person will be quarantined for 15 days.

In order to prevent the migration of workers, they will be permitted in factories and special buses will be operated for the workers of factories/construction sites.

Shops that have been permitted to open as per the earlier guidelines will continue to open.

All marriage functions scheduled during the lockdown period stands cancelled.

Marriages, however, are allowed to take place only at courts or at homes with a maximum of 11 people.

The state witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases over the past few days. It reported 161 coronavirus-related deaths and 17,532 fresh cases on Thursday, pushing the toll to 5,182 and the infection count to 7,02,568, according to an official report.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan