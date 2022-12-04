Rajasthan Congress Unanimously Working To Make Bharat Jodo Yatra Historic In State: Pilot

Sachin Pilot met workers and people on the way to Jhalawar, Rajasthan during arrival of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan. (Image:@SachinPilot/Twitter)

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has urged people in Rajasthan to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which is set to enter the state on December 4.

Despite internal rift and dissent with Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said the party's state unit is "fully united" and focused on ensuring that the Yatra is even more successful than it has been in other states.

Sachin Pilot also targeted the BJP government for taking interest in the internal matters of the Congress party and over his differences with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, saying that "sounds rich" coming from the BJP which has at least a dozen claimants for the post of the chief minister.

On a day when the yatra enters Rajasthan, Pilot told PTI, "There is so much disunity in the BJP. They have not even been able to establish themselves as a proper opposition in the last four years in Rajasthan.”

Earlier on Saturday, Sachin Pilot released a promotional video asking everyone to join the yatra. In the video, Pilot can be seen with a hoarding of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and asks, "Entire Rajasthan is participating in Rahul Ji's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Are you coming?"

In an interview with NDTV, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called Pilot a “traitor” to which the latter replied that allegations are false, unnecessary and unfounded. After this incident, when apprehended about the fate of yatra in Rajasthan, Pilot dismissed the apprehensions as "stories put out in the media".

Sachin Pilot said, "I think the more important thing right now is for the yatra to enter Rajasthan and be concluded successfully in the state.”

"We are all singularly focused on making the yatra a great grand success so that it remains in the minds and memories of the people for years and generations to come," the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said.

"As far as Rahul Gandhi Ji's Bharat Jodo yatra is concerned, there is complete unanimity in the party and we are working together to make it a success," Pilot said.

"So there is no question of individuals A, B, or C. As a party, we have worked hard to form a government and Rahul Ji's yatra will only add to the efforts towards the next election in 12 months," Pilot said.



While talking about a party meeting with Congress general secretary in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal in Jaipur last week, Pilot said there was a long discussion on various aspects of the yatra and how to mobilise all workers and lakhs of people were set to join it.

He also said that there is no point in apprehension.

"There may be some planted stories here or there, people trying to create manufactured controversies but the party is fully united. We will make sure the yatra is even more successful than it has been in other states," Pilot asserted.

Sachin Pilot also noted that in the year 2013, the then Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government reduced to 21 seats out of 200 and since that point, the party workers unanimously worked hard and later won a full majority government.

Sachin Pilot also asserted that there is an election in the state of Rajasthan in 12 months, so the Congress party hopes to gain from the yatra as it passes through 500 km in Rajasthan.

"We are fully geared. This is the first state where we are in government (where the Yatra is passing through as opposed to other states where we are in opposition. We have prepared for a historic welcome," Pilot said.

(With Agency Inputs.)