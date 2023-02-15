Rajasthan Congress Rift: Sachin Pilot Says Party 'Must Decide Soon' On Action Against Team Gehlot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday urged action against those who 'defied' former party president Sonia Gandhi by obstructing a legislature party meeting. He highlighted an "inordinate delay" in Congress high command's decision on the issue, which involves Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his supporters.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister, who has been at loggerheads with Gehlot for years, said the party must resolve the issues soon as the state heads into Assembly elections this year. Pilot called for a quick decision if the party wishes to buck the anti-incumbancy trend in the state.

"The legislative party meeting was called on September 25 by the chief minister (Ashok Gehlot) in Jaipur; that meeting did not take place. The central observers Ajay Maken and Kharge were there. Whatever would have happened in the meeting is a separate issue, agreement or disagreement, but the meeting was not allowed to take place," news agency PTI quoted Pilot as saying in an interview.

Pilot said those responsible for not letting the CLP meet happen, and organised a parallel gathering instead, were served notices of "prima facie indiscipline", to which they have replied. However, an action by the leadership is still awaited.

"I am told through the media that they have replied to those notices. So far, there has been no decision or action taken by the AICC (All India Congress Committee). I think the disciplinary committee under Antony and the Congress president and leadership can best answer as to why there has been such a long delay in a decision," Pilot said.

An affidavit was filed in the Rajasthan High Court by the speaker which said that there were 81 resignations received with few given to him personally, Pilot said. According to the affidavit filed by the speaker in the high court, out of the total resignations some of them were photocopies and the rest were not accepted because they were not given "out of their free will", he said. And that was the reason on the basis of which the speaker rejected these resignations, he added.

"Since the resignations were rejected because they were not given under free will. And If they were not given under free will then under whose pressure they were given? Was there a threat, allurement or pressure... So perhaps that is a matter of further investigations by the party," Pilot said.

"We are heading towards an election very soon, the budget has also been presented, and the party leadership has said many times that it would take a decision on how to move forward. Whatever decisions have to be taken about the Congress party in Rajasthan, should be taken as we are looking at polls at the end of the year," Pilot said.

He underlined that this was important if the Congress has to break this cycle of alternate governments of the Congress and the BJP in the state which has been happening for the last 25 years.

