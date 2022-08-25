Sachin Pilot As Rajasthan CM? His Loyalists Keep Fingers Crossed Amid Speculations Of Ashok Gehlot Becoming Next Cong Chief

Although Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has clearly refuted that he would become the next president of Congress, speculations are rife that he is the front-runner for the top post in the grand old party, if Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi declines the offer again. Amid these speculations, loyalists of Sachin Pilot have started celebrating silently believing that the former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister will soon assume the CM's role in the desert state.

Leaders from the Pilot camp have also started congratulating the former Deputy CM in advance. Anirudh Singh, the son of state minister Vishvendra Singh, who had openly rebelled against his father to stand in solidarity with Pilot, added a crown pic to his Twitter profile.

Sushil Asopa, senior state Congress leader and a staunch supporter of Pilot, tweeted, "The people of Rajasthan no longer trust the channels, they know that public demands Sachin Pilot."

Another Pilot supporter and MLA from Viratnagar, Indraj Gurjar, retweeted a post put up by a Pilot supporter, saying: "Pasine se jo likhte hain apne iradon ko, unke mukaddar kabhi kore nahin hua karte (Those who write their destiny with sweat never fail in their attempt)."

He also tagged Sachin pilot and 'Rajasthan Ka Pilot' in his post.

Tensions have mostly remained high between Gehlot and Pilot, with the latter leading a protest against the former that almost led to the collapse of the Congress government in Rajasthan in 2020. Tensions had soared between them once again after Gehlot last week made a veiled attack at Pilot, saying some leaders are instigating party workers by telling them they are not being treated with respect.

"Some of our people, leaders instigate workers by telling them that they should be respected and honoured. It has become a 'jumla'. Have you ever honoured and respected the workers? Do you even know what honour and respect is?," he said at an Independence Day program. "We have become a leader from a worker by getting honour and respect."

Political experts also believe that Pilot would need to wait for a while as Gehlot has clearly indicated that he is not leaving Rajasthan. On several occasions, he has said that he is not in the race to become the Congress President, demanding Rahul Gandhi assume the role.

"Right now, the party high command has given me two responsibilities. The first is to work as the senior observer for Gujarat, and the other as Chief Minister of Rajasthan. I will do both. I will put all my efforts to ensure that Congress retains power in Rajasthan," Gehlot said on Wednesday in poll-bound Gujarat.

(With IANS inputs)