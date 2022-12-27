Rajasthan Weather Update: Churu Records Lowest Temperature At 0.5 Degree Celsius

AS THE severe cold wave has been taking over the Northern states of India, the desert state of Rajasthan is experiencing a record dip in mercury this year with the hill station of Mount Abu experiencing snowfall and the city of Churu, recording zero degrees Celsius.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Rjashthan's Churu on Tuesday recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius.

The temperature dipped in parts of Rajasthan where Sikar with 01.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the last 24 hours. 1.9 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 2.8 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 3.6 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali, 3.8 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 3.9 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 4.2 degrees Celsius in Karoli and 4.8 degrees Celsius in Anta, are several cities which have recorded temperature less than 5 degree Celsius.

On Monday, Churu recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 0°C. People on the high rocky Aravalli plateau of Mount Abu near the Gujarat border woke up to snow-covered grounds.

Northern India is in the grip of severe cold with many parts experiencing cold wave conditions. Dense fog leading to poor visibility has continued to disrupt road, train, and air traffic. Today, Delhiites woke up to shivers as the minimum temperature settled around seven degrees Celcius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fog warning in several parts of North India, including Delhi, for the next five days.

As per the IMD, dense to very dense fog is likely to occur in parts of Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan and Chandigarh. It has also predicted dense to very dense fog in the national capital Tomorrow (December 28).

Dense fog leads to reduced visibility and further creates a problem for commuters in the early morning. According to the IMD, dense fog will also take place in states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Rajasthan during the next 48 hours, while East Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh will experience it over the next 24 hours.

Poor visibility brought on by dense fog makes life difficult for commuters in the morning. The IMD predicted dense fog will also occur in the states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Rajasthan over the next 48 hours while East Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh will experience it over the following 24 hours.