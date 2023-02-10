Rajasthan Budget Goof Up: CM Gehlot Apologises After Reading Out Excerpts From Old Budget; BJP Hits Out

RAJASTHAN chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday presented the state Budget but what caught the eyes of the opposition was the goof up he made while delivering his Budget speech. Ashok Gehlot, in a major goof up, allegedly reads out excerpts from the previous budget he presented last year. As soon as Gehlot started delivering his Budget speech, the BJP leaders alleged that the first two announcements were presented in the previous state Budget.

Opposition leaders started creating a ruckus in the Assembly and stormed into the well of the house. Assembly Speaker CP Joshi tried to cool down the situation and asked BJP MLAs to maintain order in the House. However, the opposition leaders continued their uproar leading to House being adjourned for half an hour. After the adjournment, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in inside the well of the House.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria questioned, "Rajasthan State Assembly proceedings disrupted as the Opposition alleges that CM Ashok Gehlot presented old budget today. This budget cannot be presented. Was it leaked?".

#WATCH | Rajasthan State Assembly proceedings disrupted as the Opposition alleges that CM Ashok Gehlot presented old budget today



This budget cannot be presented. Was it leaked?: BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria pic.twitter.com/Ns4jCrVoYY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 10, 2023

Clarifying the blunder, Gehlot said, "You (Opposition) can point out only if there's a difference between what's written in the budget in my hand and its copies given to the House members. If a page was added to my budget copy by mistake, then how does the matter of leaking of budget arise?".

Former chief minister of Rajasthan and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje also slammed the chief minister and said, "For 8 minutes, CM kept reading the old budget. When I was the CM, I used to repeatedly check and read before presenting the budget. You can imagine how safe the state is in the hands of a CM who reads out an old budget".

After almost an hour of adjournment, the house proceeding commenced with an apology from the chief minister. "I am feeling sorry. An extra page was added by mistake. It was human error," Gehlot said, adding, "Incorrect figures were presented when Vasundhara Raje was chief minister and that were also rectified".

The uproar ended after the chief minister's apologies and the budget speech began after that. This is the last budget for the Congress-led Gehlot government before assembly polls in the state.