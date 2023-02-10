Rajasthan Budget 2023: Subsidised LPG Cylinders, Free Electricity Among Gehlot's Rs 19,000 Cr Relief Package

RAJASTHAN Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Friday, announced a massive Rs 19,000 Crore inflation relief package in the state’s budget for the current financial year of 2023-2024. From free food packets, and subsidised gas cylinders, to free electricity up to 100 units, the package provides funding for an array of populist welfare schemes ahead of the assembly polls scheduled for later in the year.

One Crore poor families in the state will get free food packets every month under the Chief Minister Annapurna program, he said. Residents of the state, will be able to buy LPG cylinders for just Rs 500 under the Ujjwala Scheme and domestic consumers will get free electricity up to 100 units each month, the chief minister added.

Also Watch:

The chief minister also increased the limit of Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana to Rs 25 Lakh from Rs 10 Lakh. Under the scheme, Rajasthan families are provided with free medical expenses. In cases of accidents, the insurance coverage in this scheme was up to Rs 5 Lakh, which has now been increased to Rs 10 Lakh.

Residents of the state will have to pay a fixed yearly premium of Rs 850 to avail of the benefits of the scheme. However, families belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections and those Below Poverty Line (BPL) will be able to avail the benefit of this scheme for free, the Chief Minister said.

"I announce to give free Chief Minister Annapurna food packets every month along with free ration to about one crore families coming under the purview of the National Food Security Act," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI. "About Rs 3,000 crore will be spent on this," he added.

"About 76 lakh families included in the BPL and the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will get LPG cylinders for Rs 500 from next year. Rs 1,500 crore will be spent on this," the Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio in the state, said.

"Domestic consumers will be given 100 units of electricity free of cost per month under the Chief Minister's Electricity Free Scheme. This limit was 50 units last year," he said reading out the budget statement.

"With this, more than 1.04 crore families out of 1.19 crore in the state will be able to get domestic electricity free of cost. The state will incur a burden of Rs 7,000 crore on this," he informed. He further said that the state government wishes to provide 300 units of free electricity per month, but that will be done in a phased manner.

(With agency inputs)