Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Thursday at around 7:42 am, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). However, no damage or any kind of injury has been reported so far.

This is the second straight day when Bikaner has been hit by an earthquake. On Wednesday, an earthquake of 5.3 on Richter scale had hit Bikaner. The NCS said that the tremors were felt at 5.24 am about 343 kilometres West North West of Bikaner at a depth of 110 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 and Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," it tweeted.

