Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: The National Center for Seismology (NCS) has said that a 4.3 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Friday.

In an early morning tweet, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred 420 km northwest of Rajasthan's Bikaner at around 8 am.

However, no damage or any kind of injury has been reported so far.

(This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta