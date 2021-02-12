4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner; no damage reported
In an early morning tweet, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred 420 km northwest of Rajasthan's Bikaner at around 8 am.
Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: The National Center for Seismology (NCS) has said that a 4.3 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Friday.
However, no damage or any kind of injury has been reported so far.
(This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon)
