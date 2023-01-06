Rajasthan ACB Withdraws Order Prohibiting Release Of Names, Photos Of Bribery Accused Amid Controversy

THE ANTI-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan withdrew its order prohibiting the release of photos and names of the accused involved in the cases of bribery, after facing criticism from the opposition.

Reportedly, the Additional DG of ACB Hemant Priyadarshy withdrew the order with immediate effect on receiving orders from the state government.

"The order has been withdrawn," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

This came after the acting DG of the state's ACB, Hemant Priyadarshi issued an order on Wednesday late evening, to all outposts in-charges, unit in-charges of ACB that the Anti-Corruption Bureau won't divulge the name and photos of the concerned person or personnel charged in bribery case during phone tapping procedure or later until he is proven guilty by the court.

Priyadarshi took charge as DG after the retirement of DG BL Soni on Wednesday. Hours after getting the charge, he gave this order which stoked controversy.

Following his order, Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria on Thursday termed the order as 'Tughlaqi' and requested the Chief Minister to withdraw it.

Speaking to the news agency ANI the BJP leader said, "The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had built its reputation not only in Rajasthan but in the entire country. In Rajasthan, the phones of bigshots like SP, IG and collectors were tapped and they were accused of taking bribes. If an innocent person's phone is tapped, it's wrong. But to save one innocent at the cost of a hundred criminals is wrong."

He also opined that this decree would bring shame to the entire department of ACB.

In response to the jibe, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the latest circular will make the government's anti-corruption drive more stringent.

During an interaction with reporters in Pali, CM Gehlot said, "The DG has issued the circular on the basis of the earlier order of the Supreme Court, but it does not mean that our campaign against the corrupt will end; rather our campaign will go on with more vigour."

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)