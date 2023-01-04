Rajasthan ACB Orders Officials Not To Name Bribery Accused Until Convicted, BJP Slams Order

The anti-corruption bureau officer of Rajasthan ask officials not to name, names (Image-ANI)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Rajasthan on Wednesday asked its officials not to reveal names and photos of bribery case accused and suspects until they are convicted by the court.

In an order issued shortly after he assumed additional charge as the ACB chief, Hemant Priyadarshy, Additional DG-ACB, said only the rank or designation, and the department of the accused should be shared with the media.

"Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will not be revealing the names & videos of those being trapped or caught by ACB during the investigation until the case is proven in court. Only the name of dept & the designation will be revealed," he said.

He was given an additional charge as DG on Wednesday. The post fell vacant after BL Soni retired on December 31.

In the order, Priyadarshy directed all chowki in-charges to not reveal the name and photo of the accused and suspects unless they are convicted by the court.

Meanwhile, the opposition party of the state, BJP targeted the Ashok Gehlot-led state government over the order, while questioning its intention. BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted a copy of the order and said the Congress is with the "corrupt and the corrupt is with the Congress".

The BJP's Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, tweeted that the Gehlot government is now becoming the "shield of the corrupt".

Terming the order a 'Tughlaqi Farman', Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said the freedom of the press is being violated by the order. It has been passed to give protection to the corrupt, he alleged.