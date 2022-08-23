Court Orders Immediate Release Of Ex-BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested Over Remarks Against Prophet

A Telangana court on Tuesday returned the remand application submitted by the police and ordered the immediate release of suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh who was earlier in the day arrested over his derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed | #WATCH Telangana: Suspended BJP leader Raja Singh released after 14ACMM Court returned his remand application and ordered that he be released forthwith. pic.twitter.com/dfXuNuMhVU — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

Raja Singh, who was arrested on Tuesday morning, was presented at Nampally Criminal Court amid tight security and high tension due to protests by his supporters and those opposed to him. Police had resorted to baton charge to disperse the two groups who were raising slogans against each other.

Following an uproar against his remarks, BJP suspended Singh from the party. On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments, apparently against Islam, in it.